Earlier posts#

This image was the result of a late night collaboration with ChatGPT. For some reason it can't spell anything right, and when I asked it to correct the spelling it mocked me. But I loved the design. It understood the hard part of what I was asking for. #
The Knicks have been slumping since two of their top players have been out with injuries for over a month, after having an amazing January. One of the two star players came back last night, and what a difference! They went from being a team that could barely put a starting five on the court to having the deepest bench in the NBA. I was trying to do the math, but came up empty. They were absolutely unstoppable. Now that they have two superstars on the court at once, the opposing team can't just double or triple-team the one player, it's basically impossible to defend against their schtick. At the same time, the Knicks are great at defense. When the second injured player comes back, and it seems that will be soon, we might be back in the January mode that was so exciting. Even so, last night's game was a return to greatness. They blew out the 76ers, something that would have been unthinkable a couple of years ago. It's fun being a Knicks fan again! ❤️#
Last update: Wednesday March 13, 2024; 2:30 PM EDT.
