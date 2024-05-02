 
Thursday May 2, 2024; 9:56 AM EDT
Protecting your FeedLand subscription lists#
  • First and foremost, you should keep a current backup copy of your subscription list. It's very easy to do. #
    • In FeedLand, choose My feed list in the first menu.#
    • Click on the white-on-orange XML icon, in the upper right corner of the page.#
    • That will open a standard OPML version of your subscription list. This is the format that all feed reading software understands. #
    • In your browser, choose the Save Page As command in the File menu (or something like that, there are lots of browsers) and save it along with your other backups.#
    • You can also automate it if you can run a script that gets stuff over the internet. Once a night would be fine, not a huge burden on the server. #
  • I added another way to preserve your feed list, using localStorage.#
    • Every time you sign in FeedLand now saves a copy of your subscription list in localStorage. #
    • And if the FeedLand server you're using should happen to disappear, if you have not taken a backup in a while, if you have a tab open, you'll at least have a copy in localStorage. #
    • If you want to see it -- visit feedland.org or feedland.com, wherever you have an account, and do a hard reload. Then open the JavaScript console, and enter this line:#
      • console.log (localStorage.savedUserSubs)#
    • If you have questions, here's a thread.#

Last update: Thursday May 2, 2024; 5:45 PM EDT.

