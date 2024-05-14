Brunson as bad man or decoy#

Jalen Brunson, Knicks star, after having his ass kicked in Sunday's game. #
In this picture he either looks dangerous or defeated, or both. I wouldn't want to have to play against him tonight. #
Here's my two cents. If Brunson has heavy legs tonight, as he clearly did in the last two games, he should be used as a decoy, to draw a double team, to free up one of the Knicks' assassins. Or maybe he'll be more effective with just one Pacer guarding him, instead of two or three. #
And for crying out loud, start one of the excellent bench players, McBride or Sims or Burks, or all of them, and make sure the heroes of games 1 and 2 get plenty of rest. #
