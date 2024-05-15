The Knicks won last night #

They needed fresh blood, and the coaching staff started McBride, one of the stars-to-be they had in reserve. Burks also got substantial time, and he shined, because he's a Knick and we were sorry to see him go, and glad to have him back. Both McBride and Burks kicked ass as did Hartenstein, the center. We're seeing something new here, a Knicks that have never existed before. They feel a bit like Golden State at their peak in the last go-around. It is exhausting to have as much invested in a team as Knicks fans have. Such a long time suriving on little scraps of hope. Now they lift us up when we get down. The message is like the message of the Mets around the last time the Knicks ruled. You gotta believe. Not quite there yet, but getting closer, perhaps. ❤️#
Last update: Wednesday May 15, 2024; 12:12 PM EDT.
