Friday May 17, 2024; 9:42 AM EDT
The Knicks and the Epic Fart#
  • Dave to ChatGPT: I just read a news story that the Knicks won the last game in the playoffs because of an epic fart in the locker room. Can you draw a light-hearted illustration of that event?#
  • Version 1#
  • Then I asked for a serious and dramatic illustration.#
  • Version 2#
  • I imagine you can bet on who the farter was. #
  • My guess would be Hartenstein. #

Last update: Friday May 17, 2024; 5:11 PM EDT.

