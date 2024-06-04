 
It's even worse than it appears..
Tuesday June 4, 2024; 8:03 AM EDT
On-demand hallucination#
  • I asked ChatGPT to draw a picture of an interviewer hallucinating during a news show with several distinguished panelists discussing an important issue.#
  • You don't have to trick ChatGPT into hallucinating. Just ask it to. 😄#

© copyright 1994-2024 Dave Winer.

Last update: Tuesday June 4, 2024; 8:13 AM EDT.

