An internet for writers#

The next step in online social media will be group blogs that support the APIs needed to integrate with not only the Fediverse, but other non-AP services that have their own APIs. Each one will have a theme, a voice, not all writers in agreement of course, but sharing a similar perspective, context, point of view.#
