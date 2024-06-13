Why Google should know my blog#

This is why Google should know I have a blog and it has it indexed, and if it just looks it would know that question shows how dumb it is. #
When I type my mother's name in, searching on my own blog (again) it tries to correct the spelling of her name. My own mother's name.#
Google started out so smart then they must have lost all the smart people. Or they got stupid? I don't know. But there's so much they could do to improve their product, it would be sensible to, while they're shooting for the fences, do the small things that would give users an idea that there's some humanity to the product. #
