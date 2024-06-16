Imagine RSS as a cover story#

RSS has never been on the cover of a magazine, so you can't say ChatGPT is stealing this from anyone. In fact I'm offended on behalf of ChatGPT that the press has chosen to focus on the bullshit idea that it's plagiarizing journalists. Such narcissists. Everything is about them. It's sick because the ideas journalists write about do not belong to them. If they're doing their jobs, they're reporting facts that exist whether or not they wrote a story about it. A simple example. I may have read in a local paper that the Mets swept the Dodgers in the NLCS. I don't owe a news org anything because I read the news on their site. The news doesn't belong to them. #
The idea that RSS could be on the cover of a magazine isn't so far-fetched, but no one ran a press release and there were no billionaires involved, so they didn't consider it newsworthy I guess. Someday we're going to have to accept that we have to make our own news, in the sense of Scoop Nisker's famous line -- "If you don't like the news go out and make some of your own." So here we go. I asked ChatGPT to imagine a magazine with RSS as the cover story. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)