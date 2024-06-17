 
It's even worse than it appears..
Monday June 17, 2024; 10:57 PM EDT
The creativity of ChatGPT#
  • I love the creativity of ChatGPT, some call it hallucinations, but maybe all the rest of this stuff is hallucinating, maybe only ChatGPT sees what's real? Could be. #
  • This was the prompt: "PODCAST0 from Dave Winer with occasional appearances by Adam Curry, all original 2004 podcasts, the very first podcasts in the galaxy, and possibly the universe."#
  • All the original 2004 podcasts. #

