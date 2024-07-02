Plan for Biden re Supreme Court#

Once they're installed, they hold an emergency session to restore Roe v Wade, and to undo all the other crazy BS they did and then revoke the new rule, and re-assert the rule of law that especially applies to the president.#
And I don't know what they do with the ones they arrested but frankly I don't care. Leave them in jail until they figure it out.#
And it's about time Trump was arrested and held without bail, so he can't do any more damage to the US while awaiting trial. #
Patrick LaForge, a longtime friend who works at the NYT: "I think the distinction here is that the president can't be prosecuted for violations of law but they would still be acts unsupported by law that a court could block or an agency could refuse to carry out. But they sure have created a mess."#
My response: Maybe starting to do it is enough to get the courts to undo the mess asap.#
