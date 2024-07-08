It's that time#

This is the time, every four years, when we have to confront the corruption of American journalism. Most of the time we can turn our attention elsewhere, until we get a Bush or Trump in the White House, and then we have to own up to the fact that we let them, the journalists, get away with it again.#
We can't forget her emails, even though we never knew what it was about. #
