Resuming the Podcast0 feed#

After a break since June 20, we now resume my original "audio blog" from the summer of 2004, twenty years ago.#
I was just beginning to figure out how this new medium worked, and rather than record my own thoughts, as with the previous two episodes, I published audio from another source, my meditation teacher, Jeru Kabbal. #
Starting with the next episode, tomorrow, an interview with Steve Gillmor, one of the earliest podcast pioneers -- we'll have an original audio blog post. That's when the pulse really starts. #
I've been making mistakes in 2024 on almost every episode. This time I got the title wrong, it's Sunrise of the Soul. Rather than change it, and take a chance of the episode showing up twice in some podcast clients, I'm just leaving it as-is. Trying to get a feel for how most of the clients work. Do they refresh posts, if the descriptions change (as this one is)? I don't know. #
Do the clients strip out the HTML or do they support some of it? I wonder if links make it through to most clients?#
Last update: Wednesday July 10, 2024; 12:08 PM EDT.
