 
It's even worse than it appears..
Wednesday July 10, 2024; 12:08 PM EDT
Nancy Pelosi#
  • I kind of like what Nancy Pelosi is doing.#
  • She's got a unique role to play, as a master of Washington and national politics.#
  • She stepped down as Democratic leader in the House to let a new generation lead, yet maintained here position as sort of overseeing and giving her blessings to how they go forward.#
  • She also helped organize the Jan 6 committee, which in the end was the only real official judgement of Trump on the insurrection before the election. #
  • I don't know how she and Biden get along.#
  • It's much better to have her leading this discussion than the children who write the NYT these days. Playing with powerful tools/weapons they don't understand, at best, being manipulated by vicious fascists at worst.#
  • I trust Pelosi in this situation, we're lucky to have her.#

