 
It's even worse than it appears..
Saturday July 20, 2024; 10:10 PM EDT
Why ChatGPT is simply better#
  • One great use for ChatGPT, simple recipes.#
  • If you try looking for a recipe on Google they take forever to get to the point, and pop up all kinds of offers when all you wanted was a checklist of ingredients and steps. #
  • For example, how to make hard-boiled eggs.#
  • Try doing the same thing on Google to see what I mean.#

