Saturday July 20, 2024; 11:12 AM EDT
Respect yourself podcast#
  • A 25-minute ramble with the themes of the Dreaming piece I wrote earlier today. #
  • Spoiler alert: I reveal the ending of the movie Casablanca. #
  • Respecting yourself means sticking to problems we can and need to solve, and work together. #
  • We can't make anything to happen until we start listening to and working with each other. #
  • There is no perfect super-Democrat. Our candidate is Joe Biden. Any real candidate is going to suck.#
  • It's like We Make Shitty Software, all candidates suck. But we do a great job. #
  • The Democratic song this year, and always, should be With a little help from my friends. #
  • Read George Lakoff, a great linguist who figured out how American politics work. #
  • Check out Elizabeth Spiers piece about how it's time to get over the West Wing ideal. Martin Sheen never was and never will be president. #
  • And remember your vote is a chess move, not a love letter. #

