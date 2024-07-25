 
Thursday July 25, 2024; 3:18 PM EDT
Optimisim#
  • I am optimistic that Trump is headed for the graveyard of history, shortly. #
  • First time I've felt like this in a long time. #
  • When (if) that happens, we can use Cory Doctorow's excellent concept enshitification to describe what he did to the American political system.#
  • He also stress tested it, and we would be the greatest fools imaginable if we didn't add some seriously enforceable guardrails to prevent this kind of attack happening in the future. #
  • Might work out well to have a lawyer in the White House. #

