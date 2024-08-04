Every time I solve a Wordle puzzle, I'm allowed to switch over to ChatGPT and narrate a new scene for the Wordle Kitty. Here's today's installment.#
The cute and adorable Wordle Kitty, Democratic VP candidate, got tired of waiting for the Republican, so she took a few of the reporters with her back to the presidential suite at the Plaza Hotel on 5th Ave and had a drunken night of debauchery with the reporters and totally trashed the place. The next morning the story appeared in The NY Times. Headline read “Adorable kitten trashes suite."#
What remains of the Presidential Suite at the Plaza Hotel.#
