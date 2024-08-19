Elon bought the airport#

Elon Musk bought the biggest airport on the social web. A major world hub like Atlanta, London or Dubai. #
Bluesky is a regional airport in a cool place, maybe Austin. #
Mastodon is a network of airports, like the ones served by Ryanair in Europe. #
Threads is potentially one of the big airports like the one Musk bought, but it's not as much of a hub yet. Orlando? Frankfurt? #
There are lots of scheduled flights in and out of X because it's where most of the traffic already goes. It's quite possibly not running that smoothly, like perhaps JFK in NYC, always a mess, under construction, huge traffic, broken systems. #
But it does actually work pretty reliably most of the time. #
When I was first getting started in tech, when we got the initial angel funding for LVT, I asked the lead investor, Bill Jordan, if Apple was going to go out of business. At the time, 1983, a lot of people said it would. He asked what their sales were. $1 billion, I said. He said they're not going away. Companies that large don't disappear. After 40 years of experience in tech since then, Bill was right. Companies that lead markets very rarely disappear. It does happen. But not often. More likely is Musk will right the ship, and it will grow to dominate the market. Threads will possibly be Pepsi or Avis. Mastodon will be Home Depot. Bluesky will be Laurel Canyon. Or who knows? #
But there's a high probability that Musk's company will be the market leader for the forseeable future. #
