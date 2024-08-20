I do a daily episode of the adventures of Wordle Kitty as art I do with ChatGPT, on Facebook. There often is a NY Times headline in the image, saying something silly like how prisons are dealing with an influx of convicted house pets (like the kitten). #
In this drawing the NYT is reporting on how the kitten loves lasagna, and of course how cute she is (it's important to emphasize that in the AI prompt because otherwise you get less cute kittens in the drawing). #
This is therapeutic. Finally I can see the NYT doing something useful! Keeping me entertained while we try to get through this election. If I'm forced to accept lies from the NYT, without any voice given to opposition, they might as well be lies that entertain me! 😄#
Last update: Tuesday August 20, 2024; 11:34 AM EDT.
