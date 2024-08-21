ChatGPT slows down my programming, and that's good#

Sorry about the recording quality, I was in a large space with bad acoustics. I'll try to remember not to do that in the future. #
I've noticed I spend less time programming, I go more slowly and carefully because now I can know a lot more about each problem I'm solving, and use the packages I build on, jQuery, MySQL, Node, the browser, Bootstrap, Font-awesome, Frontier, to greater advantage. A new kind of programming is possible, and it's better. #
I go into some detail in this podcast about how the process works. #
Interested in hearing similar stories from other developers using ChatGPT or something like it. #
Last update: Wednesday August 21, 2024; 4:13 PM EDT.
