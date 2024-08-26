Doing the investigation into getting UserTalk running in 2024 has been a trip. The last time I did any work on this code, or even in this area of computer science, was approx 1990. It comes right back, like riding a bike. I saw a tremendous amount of potential fun here, but I had to move on to runtime, object database, verbs, user interface -- for Frontier. In the 34 years between then and now -- a lot of software has been written, and I'm only looking at a fraction of it, limited to stuff that runs in Node, the browser and Electron. And I have to say I'm totally enjoying reading about what they've done. I'm learning about evolution of technology, a facet of development I am extremely drawn to, in a whole new way, as if viewed through a tunnel in time. #
Last update: Monday August 26, 2024; 12:38 PM EDT.
