Monday August 26, 2024; 9:32 AM EDT
The status of Twitter's API#
  • The Twitter API still works, with some serious limits. Not easily incorporated into products, but useful for individuals with developer accounts. Not an insurmountable hurdle, it seems, though I was a developer from before. A few bullet points.#
    • My linkblog now reliably works on Twitter and Threads, in addition to Mastodon, Bluesky, RSS and WordPress. #
    • I was confused about the status of the Twitter API, but it turns out it's still there, and there is a package that connects to it for Node apps. #
    • It took me a few hours to add support for Twitter in my textcasting server app which is how my software connects to all the various services. #
    • I should probably add a plugin abilitiy for textcasting so that other services could easily be added, without modifying the core app. Totally doable. It's already factored that way internally.#
    • I should probably write some docs for it too. 😄#
    • Anyway, the deal with Twitter is that it's free for up to 1500 posts per month, as I read it, which seems manageable for one person (me), but no way is it enough for a community of users. #
    • Why connect to Twitter? People are there. Until they aren't we're going to need a way to push stuff to Twitter.#

Last update: Monday August 26, 2024; 12:38 PM EDT.

