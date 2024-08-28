 
It's even worse than it appears..
Wednesday August 28, 2024; 3:00 PM EDT
Wordle Kitty is colluding#
  • In the next scene, Wordle Kitty, lithe and slender, and fiercely cute, is doing an AMA on Reddit. #
  • One of the questions asks if Wordle Kitty knows anyone in the US Government. #
  • "I don't know anyone in the US Government," she said, "but I do know their kittens!" she concluded. #
  • This scene is shown on the front page of the NY Times along with the headline "Wordle Kitty is leading an insurrection in DC, other kittens are colluding!"#
  • Wordle Kitty is colluding with the Kittens of DC.#

© copyright 1994-2024 Dave Winer.

Last update: Wednesday August 28, 2024; 3:03 PM EDT.

