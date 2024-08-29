News on the web still sucks#

I can't read most of the stories I want to read. I have the money and am willing to spend it. But there is no system that allows me to pay. #
On the other hand the distribution of video entertainment is somewhat functional, I spend an ungodly amount of mostly wasted money to get access to that. #
I am not cheap. The news system realllly doesn't work. It could be fixed, but for the usual problem -- they would have to work with each other. #
If you think the NYT is a huge success, compare its size to the size of Microsoft, Netflix, Amazon or Apple, all of whom have made great businesses out of distributing other people's products. #
Market caps for Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix and NYT.#
We were getting somewhere with RSS, btw -- but the journalism industry lost its minds over Twitter, and let the tech industry own the distribution system, and now it's a total mess, a good time for a re-think, I think. #
I generated graph in ChatGPT by just asking for it. It has great chart software built-in. Quietly they are rearranging all the pieces of software we use. They will end up owning everything, and meanwhile people are asking if this is a bubble. Not really. More like an invasion. #
Last update: Thursday August 29, 2024; 4:12 PM EDT.
