Peering in the social web#

This will be a problem when we eventually get peering working cross-network among twitter-like systems.#
It looks to me, just eyeballing this list, that 500 is a good place to start, although I don't think ultimately there should be any specific limits. #
We saw that clearly when RSS 0.91 was the most recent version, there were limits in the Netscape doc, but they were ignored by content sources, which is why I took them out in the 0.92 and 2.0 versions. #
Peering is simpler than federation. It would enable people to send messages across these boundaries, but wouldn't handle the engagement features, likes, replies, forwarding. It's what many people are starting to do now, by hand. There's no way to put it off, imho -- the Bluesky limit is already hard to deal with. #
Last update: Sunday September 8, 2024; 11:50 AM EDT.
