Wednesday November 13, 2024; 12:23 PM EST
Are you the nerd of the year??#
  • Whenever you ask for something with Bluesky they tell you about how a user account is like a website, you just have to make it work a certain way, that some devs have mastered, and I guess I could too, but right now all my attention is focused on WordPress and getting it to work well with ActivityPub so my editor can get directly into the Mastodon network and possibly with Threads too. #
  • But what about Bluesky which is growing like a weed now??#
  • It might be easy for the right person.#
    • Come up with an interface that makes it so that a WordPress blog is just a user on the Bluesky network.#
    • They have a nice API, I've just spent a year implementing on top of it. I imagine for someone who knows both WordPress and Bluesky this might be a weekend project? #
    • Do it, and blow our minds! There's a lot of content out there in WordPress and a lot of people publish on it. #
    • And the best part of it is that it totally drives adoption of textcasting which is my not so hidden agenda. 😄#
    • And for the people who are starting to think it's only an ActivityPub thing, think again. #
  • If you do this you might not win the Nobel Peace Prize but you will be Nerd of the Year in my book! #

