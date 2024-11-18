Bluesky feature request#

Imagine a Bluesky-like network that you could post to through any blogging tool that can create an RSS feed. Imagine the new tools that could be created. All of a sudden a whole world of writing tools opens up.#
It should happen faster than the proprietary format that Bluesky defined, because RSS is so well understood in the developer world. Lots of software out there for reading and writing. I have a couple of toolkits of my own, for JavaScript, MIT licensed. In use in deployed software so they work pretty well. (Knock wood.) #
Also it would create an incentive for competitors to follow suit, and if they do we suddenly have a strong and simple and broadly understood basis for interop. It's a brilliant competitive move, if they really intend to give users choice, to not lock them in. It challenges their competitors to follow suit. I don't doubt that Mastodon would do it. And Threads might even do it if they're feeling competitive with Bluesky. They've already chosen ActivityPub as a basis for interop, but that's been slow to develop. RSS is so simple and well understood it should take a small fraction of the time to adapt.#
Bluesky has already pioneered in providing excellent outbound RSS support. I helped them do it, a while back, before the huge onslaught of users. #
The fact that so many users loved the idea is enough to have made it worthwhile to suggest it. But I wouldn't be tremendously surprised if they actually did it. #
Last update: Monday November 18, 2024; 9:39 AM EST.
