Tuesday December 3, 2024; 2:02 PM EST
All the people on Patel's list#
  • In Government Gangsters, Kash Patel identifies 60 individuals he alleges are part of a Deep State undermining the US government. #
    • Michael Atkinson: Former Inspector General of the Intelligence Community.#
    • Lloyd Austin: Defense Secretary under President Joe Biden.#
    • Brian Auten: Supervisory Intelligence Analyst, FBI.#
    • James Baker: Former General Counsel for the FBI and former Deputy General Counsel at Twitter.#
    • Bill Barr: Former Attorney General under Trump.#
    • John Bolton: Former National Security Adviser under Trump.#
    • Stephen Boyd: Former Chief of Legislative Affairs, FBI.#
    • Joe Biden: President of the United States.#
    • John Brennan: Former CIA Director under President Barack Obama.#
    • John Carlin: Acting Deputy Attorney General, previously led DOJ’s National Security Division under Trump.#
    • Eric Ciaramella: Former National Security Council staffer during the Obama and Trump administrations.#
    • Pat Cipollone: Former White House Counsel under Trump.#
    • James Clapper: Former Director of National Intelligence under Obama.#
    • Hillary Clinton: Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate.#
    • James Comey: Former FBI Director.#
    • Elizabeth Dibble: Former Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy, London.#
    • Mark Esper: Former Secretary of Defense under Trump.#
    • Alyssa Farah: Former Director of Strategic Communications under Trump.#
    • Evelyn Farkas: Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia under Obama.#
    • Sarah Isgur Flores: Former DOJ Head of Communications under Trump.#
    • Merrick Garland: Attorney General under Biden.#
    • Stephanie Grisham: Former Press Secretary under Trump.#
    • Kamala Harris: Vice President under Biden; former presidential candidate.#
    • Gina Haspel: CIA Director under Trump.#
    • Fiona Hill: Former staffer on the National Security Council.#
    • Curtis Heide: FBI Agent.#
    • Eric Holder: Former Attorney General under Obama.#
    • Robert Hur: Special Counsel who investigated Biden over mishandling of classified documents.#
    • Cassidy Hutchinson: Aide to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.#
    • Nina Jankowicz: Former Executive Director, Disinformation Governance Board under Biden.#
    • Lois Lerner: Former IRS Director under Obama.#
    • Loretta Lynch: Former Attorney General under Obama.#
    • Charles Kupperman: Former Deputy National Security Adviser under Trump.#
    • General Kenneth McKenzie, Ret.: Former Commander of United States Central Command.#
    • Andrew McCabe: Former FBI Deputy Director under Trump.#
    • Ryan McCarthy: Former Secretary of the Army under Trump.#
    • Mary McCord: Former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security under Obama.#
    • Denis McDonough: Former Chief of Staff for Obama, Secretary of Veterans Affairs under Biden.#
    • General Mark Milley, Ret.: Former Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff.#
    • Lisa Monaco: Deputy Attorney General under Biden.#
    • Sally Moyer: Former Supervisory Attorney, FBI.#
    • Robert Mueller: Former FBI Director, Special Counsel for Russiagate.#
    • Bruce Ohr: Former Associate Deputy Attorney General under Obama and Trump.#
    • Nellie Ohr: Wife of Bruce Ohr and former CIA employee.#
    • Lisa Page: Former Legal Counsel for Deputy Director Andrew McCabe at FBI; exchanged texts about Trump with Peter Strzok.#
    • Pat Philbin: Former Deputy White House Counsel under Trump.#
    • John Podesta: Former Counselor to Obama; Senior Adviser to Biden on Climate Policy.#
    • Samantha Power: Former Ambassador to the United Nations under Obama, Administrator of USAID under Biden.#
    • Bill Priestap: Former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, FBI under Obama.#
    • Susan Rice: Former National Security Adviser under Obama, Director of the Domestic Policy Council under Biden.#
    • Rod Rosenstein: Former Deputy Attorney General under Trump.#
    • Peter Strzok: Former Deputy Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, FBI; exchanged texts about Trump with Lisa Page.#
    • Jake Sullivan: National Security Adviser under President Joe Biden.#
    • Michael Sussmann: Former Legal Representative, Democratic National Committee.#
    • Miles Taylor: Former DHS Official under Trump; penned New York Times op-ed critical of Trump under the byline “Anonymous.”#
    • Timothy Thibault: Former Assistant Special Agent, FBI.#
    • Andrew Weissmann: Mueller’s Deputy in Russiagate probe.#
    • Alexander Vindman: Former National Security Council Director for European Affairs.#
    • Christopher Wray: FBI Director under Trump and Biden.#
    • Sally Yates: Former Deputy Attorney General under Obama and, briefly, Acting Attorney General under Trump.#

