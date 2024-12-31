WordPress for writers#

I posted this on Threads, and thought it should also be on my blog. :-)#
I don't want to be critical of anyone in the WordPress world, there's already a lot of that going around. I want to be off on the side, seeing the immense value of the platform, and things we can do with it that aren't possible any other way. #
Toward that end, I want to say -- for a product that is so incredibly useful for writers, not much attention has been paid to how writers work. We can do a lot better, imho.#
Again, not meant to be in any way personal. It's just the way it happened.#
Last update: Tuesday December 31, 2024; 6:26 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)