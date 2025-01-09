 
It's even worse than it appears..
Thursday January 9, 2025; 9:08 AM EST
Dear president Biden#
  • We demand that the Department of Justice to release all the special counsel reports behind the indictments of former president Trump. #
  • Now, before the next government gets to do what Barr did to the Mueller Report, or worse? #
  • We have a right to see what led to the indictments.#
  • Now is the time to speak up, for once, it really matters. #
  • Let's make the earth shake for the Biden and Garland. #
  • It's time for one last chance to not be a scared Democrat. #
  • Speaking up is often a pointless exercise on the net, but this is one of those times when it could really make a difference. #

© copyright 1994-2024 Dave Winer.

Last update: Thursday January 9, 2025; 10:07 AM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)