Monday January 13, 2025; 12:50 PM EST
  • I posted this to both Bluesky and Mastodon just now.#
  • I see people betting on the idea of federation in Bluesky.#
  • At the same time, we should bet on simplifying Mastodon at scale.#
  • Approach the problem from both directions.#
  • We may need and not have federation in Bluesky at some point.#
  • It couldn't hurt to have a better lifeboat.#
  • This podcast goes into more depth of this idea. #

Last update: Monday January 13, 2025; 1:10 PM EST.

