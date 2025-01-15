 
Wednesday January 15, 2025; 9:35 AM EST
New version of Daytona#
  • Daytona is the search engine for Scripting News. #
  • I've wanted to do a rewrite for quite some time, there were a lot of decisions I wanted to redo, and I've learned a lot about databases in the three years since the first release.#
  • You can try it out. There are docs, and a place for questions and comments. The usual caveats apply, esp since it's newly deployed, quickly.#
  • Screen shot of the new Daytona.#
  • PS: A list of problems I will investigate.#

