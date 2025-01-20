It was their job#

Random observations posted on Bluesky in the early morning hours.#
5:09AM: "Biden had one job to do, and he didn’t do it."#
5:17AM: "The NYT had one job to do, and they didn’t do it."#
5:21AM: "The NYT is the saddest excuse for the leading news org of the most significant democracy in human history. They flushed it down the fucking toilet. They, like the Washington Post, deserve to die in darkness."#
7:39AM: "Being impartial about last year’s election was not an option for the NYT. It was democracy’s Pearl Harbor. We will never forget or forgive what they did."#
Editor's note: Soon, I will do all my writing in one place, and these kinds of snapshots will be easier to assemble.#
Last update: Monday January 20, 2025; 7:06 PM EST.
