Tuesday January 21, 2025; 8:58 AM EST
Heading off spam on Bluesky#
  • Please -- to the people in charge at Bluesky, add a setting that allows me to restrict who can reply to posts. Choices:#
    • Anyone can reply.#
    • People who follow me can reply.#
    • People I follow can reply.#
    • No one can reply.#
  • For all posts, not on a post-by-post basis. #
  • Defaults to #3.#

