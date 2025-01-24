I kept this screenshot assuming someday we might be asked to forget. Back when the NYT tried sometimes to report the news as it actually happened. #
Trump incites mob. Capitol evacuated. A day which will live in infamy.#
Objectively, January 6, 2021 was even more of a "day which will live in infamy" than the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
It was more insidious because while Hawaii was an American territory, January 6 was an attack on the actual center of our government. Had the mob prevailed, the US would have been defeated, there and then. #
The Capitol police were our last line of defense, they received no help from military.
#
The Supreme Court should count their blessings too, because their building is just behind the Capitol. #
Last update: Friday January 24, 2025; 9:51 AM EST.
