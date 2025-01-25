 
Saturday January 25, 2025; 11:44 AM EST
Hegseth#
  • Hegseth's job is to stay out of the way while the Heritage Foundation separates the military into those who take loyalty seriously and those who are retiring.#
  • For that job being an alcoholic is a plus. 😀#
  • They're interviewing for who wants to be his replacement. #
  • His job is to keep the seat warm.#

Last update: Saturday January 25, 2025; 11:44 AM EST.

