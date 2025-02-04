It's as if we got cancer#

What's happening in the US is like when a person who is a lifetime smoker gets cancer and stops smoking. You hope the cancer doesn't kill you, and swear to never smoke again if you're lucky enough to survive it.#
We didn't appreciate how good we had it with our representative form of government. We could have stopped the erosion of our power at any time, when our reps would have more or less had to listen. Now, when we start trying to get their attention, which hasn't happened yet, it's going to be a competition between the rule of law, which is undermined, and the forces that would keep our would-be rulers in line if only our reps felt we were behind them, which they justifiably, do not. #
The prognosis isn't good. But we should get our shit together asap because it's our only hope. #
PS: Blaming other people is easy and powerless. Accepting your own responsibility and doing something to change it is powerful.#
Last update: Tuesday February 4, 2025; 1:01 PM EST.
