Do 1000 profiles of federal workers being attacked by Musk.#
Don't use real names. Have AI provide real-looking photos of fictitious people. Explain what they do. Don't focus on their lives. Make readers think of what life will be like without them.#
We should have done this a long time ago, when Reagan said, arrogantly, the government is the problem. #
That should have been rebutted, strongly and regularly.#
We need to learn what they actually do, all of them, at least understand what we're going to live without.#
I asked ChatGPT to try it out. "I want to tell a story about a typical person who works for the US government. It shouldn't be a glamorous job, but an important one. It should improve people's lives, health, happiness, fulfillment. Pick the role at random, as well as gender, age, race, geography. Write a 100 word job description, and provide a realistic looking profile picture. Nothing about their personal life, or actual name, but it's okay to talk about the required education and experience for the job."#
Here's what it came back with: "An Environmental Health Officer (EHO) plays a crucial role in safeguarding public health by identifying and mitigating environmental hazards. Employed by federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), EHOs conduct inspections of facilities like restaurants, swimming pools, and nursing homes to ensure compliance with health regulations. They investigate complaints related to air and water quality, noise, and waste management, and implement measures to prevent disease outbreaks. A bachelor's degree in environmental health or a related field is typically required, with many positions preferring candidates with a master's degree. Professional certification, such as Registered Environmental Health Specialist (REHS), is often preferred. Strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and the ability to communicate effectively are essential for success in this role."#
Last update: Thursday February 6, 2025; 6:09 PM EST.
