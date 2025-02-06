 
Thursday February 6, 2025; 6:08 PM EST
If you're feeling stressed#
  • if you're feeling stressed, hum a few bars of alice's restaurant.#
  • i find it very calming and satisfying. #
  • it's a nice place we can always go home to! #
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m57gzA2JCcM#
  • just remember --#
  • you can get anything you want#
  • at alice's restaurant!#

