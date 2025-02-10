Musk roots the world economy#

First, that's just a theory, but I need to get your attention. #
Rooting a computer means you own it. You have superuser powers. You can do anything, install or uninstall anything.#
Mostly journalism has been reporting "He has our social security numbers." Sigh. That's not nearly the problem folks.#
With root access on the financial computers of the US, you can delete debt. Trump threatened to do that last night, in a really menacing way. They are smart fellows those guys. #
You want to destroy the world economy? Start deleting records of debt to the US treasury. Ask an economist if you don't believe me.#
More likely is they want to hold the world economy hostage, and then they will take their demands of Gaza and Canada more seriously. It's clever because it doesn't require soldiers, not one shot will be fired. My guess is that they already have this power. #
BTW, here's SQL code that randomly deletes 1 in 5 records in a table named inventory. #
Run that command on the debt of the United States, and voila, the greatest depression ever.#
You don't have to be a math wiz to come up with that, btw. You can ask ChatGPT. And before you blame ChatGPT this would be an early exercise in a textbook on SQL programming.#
Deleting the debt would be like trying to withdraw money from your account at a bank and them saying they have no record of you having an account. The US treasury is basically the root bank of the entire world economy. It's where people store their money. #
Last update: Monday February 10, 2025; 11:28 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)