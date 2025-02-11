Trump and Trudeau chat#

First, the New Republic is beginning to think like Musk and Trump. But they have to think a bit more and ask how does this all tie together? #
Remember you have to consider events that would normally be unthinkable. And believe that Trump isn't actually president of the United States in any sense of what that meant in the past. He is sitting in the seat of the president. He has the powers of the president, but he does not represent the United States. #
He's going to use the US Treasury and the power of the dollar as the reserve currency, to buy himself a few toys to play with, like Canada, Greenland and Panama, to start. #
To illustrate, here's the text of an imaginary conversation between Trump and Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada. #
Last update: Tuesday February 11, 2025; 12:03 PM EST.
