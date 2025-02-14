 
Friday February 14, 2025; 1:09 PM EST
More than death panels#
  • Musk will defund Medicare. #
  • More than death panels. #
  • Say goodbye to everyone who needs health care#
  • Because almost no one can afford it without coverage.#
  • That's what they mean when they say they'll cut $2 trill. #
  • That's your health care.#

