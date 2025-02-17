 
It's even worse than it appears..
Monday February 17, 2025; 5:05 PM EST
My post is my house#
  • One of the not-good things about Mastodon is that you can't moderate comments under your own posts. #
  • If someone says something abusive, it's there for everyone to see, forever.#
  • I've come to value the feature in Facebook that gives the author full discretion over what comments remain, to head off bad vibes. #
  • I think of a post I write as my house, and I want people who visit to feel respected.#
  • A turd in the middle of the living room is not respectful. #

