The Dems highest priority should be to get the Kamala Harris campaign back on social media, 24 by 7, with the truth and snark, irreverance, disrespectful of the Repubs, as a matter of principle. They were great. Perfect. We need a voice for the Democrats on the social networks. #
Would someone please send this to AOC, Jasmine Crockett, Bernie Sanders, Mark Cuban, James Carville, anyone else you can think of. #
The Dems only problem is there is no voice, no pulse, no heartbeat. Even without this, they almost won the last election. #
Everything you like about government came from the Democrats. #
We miss you. Get back on the air! No time to lose.#
