Thursday March 20, 2025; 5:27 PM EDT
How the "socialsphere" shapes up#
  • Product Protocol Support Matrix.#
  • Notes#
    • Terminology: I don't thnk we should use the term social web until there actually is such a thing, so I invented a new term for these twitter-like services.#
    • Since Ghost is now supporting ActivityPub, I felt we needed to include Substack because the two products compete directly. #
    • I consider AT Proto a proprietary protocol for now, as proprietary as Mastodon's API.#
    • I included WordPress because it supports ActivityPub. #
    • If you want to comment or ask questions I posted this table on Mastodon and Bluesky.#

Last update: Thursday March 20, 2025; 6:00 PM EDT.

