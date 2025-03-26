Doc's approach to WordLand#

He's using it the way Manila worked for blogging in the late 90s early 00s. Every day is a new page, which contained as many items as you liked. When you add a blank line that starts a new post. It's Markdown kind of a approach to structuring text. #
There's a point where you click the Flip Home Page button. You can do that once a day. Each day is a fresh start. Each day gets its own archive page. The software can automate some of that, but it's trivial to do it by hand. A nice daily ritual. #
The RSS feed we generated looked for two Returns in the text, that started a new <item>.#
Manila eventually adopted Blogger's approach, but I always liked this way because it said a blog post can be a very small thing. That was certainly the way I write. Some ideas don't require a lot of writing, so why should they take up so much space? I'm trying to make sure that as WordLand evolves, it treats little things and big things with equal respect. #
Basically Doc is doing manually what Manila did for you, but it's not a lot of work, he just clicks the + icon to create a new post, when he wants a fresh start. He has to choose a site from a popup, and then he's ready to write. The advantage is he has them all arrayed for him to make a change where ever he likes. I have that when I write in Drummer. #
He's not getting the benefit of the RSS treatment in Manila. Both WordPress and WordLand see that as one post, not N posts. #
Below is a screen shot of Docs blog, and below it, in contrast is a page generated by Manila in 2001.#
A screen shot of a day in the life of Doc's new blog.#
Last update: Wednesday March 26, 2025; 11:50 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)