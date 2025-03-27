A new ChatGPT drawing tool#

ChatGPT's drawing function has gotten a huge upgrade. I've been doing tests for the last 24 hours. #
First I gave it a screen shot of WordLand and asked for a nice colorful poster for the product. Then I had it make a movie poster for Mutiny on the Bounty with different actors, and As Good as it Gets, and then a stunning rendering of an El Salvador news photo in the style of Edward Hopper. It refused to do an R Crumb rendering or Doonesbury, but it was OK with Hopper.#
Last update: Thursday March 27, 2025; 9:22 AM EDT.
