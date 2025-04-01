The prompt: Here's a drawing and a profile picture. I'd like you to insert the person in the profile into the drawing, and adapt it as you see fit, but the face of the person in the profile should be in the same style as the ones around it. #
I gave it a snapshot of the art from the season finale of Severance, and my profile picture from Facebook. #
I laughed out loud as this was revealed by ChatGPT.#
