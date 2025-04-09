All Trump is doing is making the US the cootie zone.#
We won't make anything here and we won't buy anything.#
We'll have nice 2025 computers, phones, cars, medicine, lumber, energy, but all the shit we import will break and be used up and we won't be able to replace it.#
The rest of the world will wonder why they cared so much about the US, as the world gets along just fine without us.#
And that $1 trillion military budget, forget it -- not only did they fire everyone at the IRS, but no one is making any money so there aren't actually any taxes to pay, and there sure as hell aren't any tariffs because no one can afford to buy anything produced anywhere, in the US or the rest of the world.#
We become a very sad, poor, sick, uneducated country, but -- Trump will be on Mount Rushmore and his face will be on the $20 bill, which no one sees because no one has $20.#
And thus, dear friends, America has become Great Again!#
Last update: Wednesday April 9, 2025; 8:41 AM EDT.
